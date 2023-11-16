Previous
Fungi #1 by ingrid01
Fungi #1

Last week some big fungi appeared in our and in our neighbor's gardens...
I liked the texture of this one best.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Ingrid

John Falconer
Again you have captured beautiful fungus.
November 23rd, 2023  
Heather
I like how they are packed so tightly together.
November 23rd, 2023  
