Photo 3270
Fungi #1
Last week some big fungi appeared in our and in our neighbor's gardens...
I liked the texture of this one best.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3448
photos
71
followers
70
following
896% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
18th November 2023 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
fungi
John Falconer
ace
Again you have captured beautiful fungus.
November 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
I like how they are packed so tightly together.
November 23rd, 2023
