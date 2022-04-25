Previous
Cherry blossom by ivanc
226 / 365

Cherry blossom

Despite cold spring our cherry is blooming. But no bees - no fruit,
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
