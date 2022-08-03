Previous
still evident by jackies365
Photo 1143

still evident

the bruises from her fall, the yellow band on her arm that states she's a fall risk. it always bothered my mom when her hands bruised. she doesn't even mention it now. she has become hyper afraid of falling. I guess that's not surprising.




3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
Call me Joe ace
Wow,she’s an artist too.. She’ll be fine,don’t worry 🙏🏻❤️
August 4th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
@joemuli she has always liked to create. just so you know I did the drawings and she paints them in. she has severe macular degeneration so she can't really see very much. thanks for your prayers.
August 4th, 2022  
