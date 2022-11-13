Sign up
Photo 1161
remains of the day
the last of the cupcakes from the friendsgiving dinner...too many desserts!
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
1
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4010
photos
127
followers
81
following
318% complete
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
1161
2076
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th November 2022 12:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
amyK
ace
Looks delicious and nicely photographed.
November 14th, 2022
