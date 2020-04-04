Previous
Illusion by jacqbb
Photo 576

Illusion

My response to the illusion challenge of Vink academy.
I had first to learn how to make a climbing harnas out of rope for my little man. At least he is safe now ;)
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
So clever! Watch out for those cactus needles!
April 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Brilliant, you sure let your imagination run wild. Great capture, hope he gets no scratches.
April 4th, 2020  
