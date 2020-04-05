Previous
Flower ‘on the rocks’ by jacqbb
Photo 577

Flower ‘on the rocks’

With a lot of trial and error I got this shot today. A grapehyacint on ice.
Vink academy gave a challenge today to photograph something that made me happy, well this did!
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@pdulis Hi Peter, I liked this one best, because of the airbubble around the flower. What can I improve with a next shot?
April 5th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very cool
April 5th, 2020  
