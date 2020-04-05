Sign up
Photo 577
Flower ‘on the rocks’
With a lot of trial and error I got this shot today. A grapehyacint on ice.
Vink academy gave a challenge today to photograph something that made me happy, well this did!
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1711
photos
99
followers
100
following
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th April 2020 11:19am
Tags
vafotoweek
Jacqueline
ace
@pdulis
Hi Peter, I liked this one best, because of the airbubble around the flower. What can I improve with a next shot?
April 5th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very cool
April 5th, 2020
