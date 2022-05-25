Sign up
354 / 365
Watercolour 6
Almost done…..
The stormnight and our trip the next day and on our bicycle trip to Abbeville we came across a school for girls with this ornament on the roof. ( the building was no longer in use as such)
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
Jacqueline
art-jbb
JackieR
ace
words fail me such fabulous and beautiul artworks.
May 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great additions to your travel journal.
May 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love what you are doing on your travels, wonderful drawings of your holiday adventures.
May 25th, 2022
