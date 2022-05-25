Previous
Watercolour 6 by jacqbb
354 / 365

Watercolour 6

Almost done…..
The stormnight and our trip the next day and on our bicycle trip to Abbeville we came across a school for girls with this ornament on the roof. ( the building was no longer in use as such)
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
JackieR ace
words fail me such fabulous and beautiul artworks.
May 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great additions to your travel journal.
May 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love what you are doing on your travels, wonderful drawings of your holiday adventures.
May 25th, 2022  
