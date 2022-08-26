Sign up
Photo 3221
Where the Mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea
Taken on Thursday looking down upon the town of Newcastle and the Irish Sea, from the bottom slopes of Slieve Commedagh.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3427
photos
196
followers
112
following
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
25th August 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Korcsog Károly
ace
You've been to very nice places!
August 26th, 2022
