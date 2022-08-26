Previous
Next
Where the Mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea by jamibann
Photo 3221

Where the Mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea

Taken on Thursday looking down upon the town of Newcastle and the Irish Sea, from the bottom slopes of Slieve Commedagh.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
You've been to very nice places!
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise