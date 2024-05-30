Aboyne Dress & The Brooch

After a couple of tos and fros with Maggie @Maggiemae about brooches and Aboyne Dress (worn to dance at the Aboyne Games, but also for Scottish National dances, such as Flora McDonald's Fancy and Scottish Lilt to name but two), I found this picture of 10-year old me ready to dance at an exhibition on the Church Green to raise funds for the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team. So long ago now! I was looking a bit dishevelled and my brooch wasn't quite in the right place as it seems to be letting everything slip!
The brooch has a cairngorm stone and the tartan is Dress McDuff.
We're back in the hills again with limited internet, so commenting an posting will be sporadic over the next few days.