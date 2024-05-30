Previous
Aboyne Dress & The Brooch by jamibann
Aboyne Dress & The Brooch

After a couple of tos and fros with Maggie @Maggiemae about brooches and Aboyne Dress (worn to dance at the Aboyne Games, but also for Scottish National dances, such as Flora McDonald's Fancy and Scottish Lilt to name but two), I found this picture of 10-year old me ready to dance at an exhibition on the Church Green to raise funds for the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team. So long ago now! I was looking a bit dishevelled and my brooch wasn't quite in the right place as it seems to be letting everything slip!

The brooch has a cairngorm stone and the tartan is Dress McDuff.

We're back in the hills again with limited internet, so commenting an posting will be sporadic over the next few days.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Suzanne
How lovely and a wonderful backstory
May 30th, 2024  
haskar
What a nice portrait and memories.
May 30th, 2024  
Diana
Such a fabulous find, it must have brought back some wonderful memories of you at the dancing exhibition. I love this :-)
May 30th, 2024  
Casablanca
You'd clearly been practising busily! What a super memory
May 30th, 2024  
Brian
Love the story telling image and the narration
May 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
You looked good. Have a good time in the hills.
May 30th, 2024  
