Garbh All Falls Bridge by jamibann
Photo 3921

Garbh All Falls Bridge

Yesterday was the 25th Anniversary of the 50+ Walking Group in Aberdeenshire. They had a day out at Balmoral to celebrate and coaches and cars came from all over to spend the day walking or doing activities such as sketching, tai chi or making willow-fish, in the grounds of the castle! My role, as a volunteer was to lead a walk around the Ballochbuie Forest, incorporating the Garbh Allt Falls (a favourite of Queen Victoria's) and the Honka Hut (25th Wedding Anniversary present to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip from the people of Finland). I had a big group to lead (25 people) - but I had 3 good helpers, to make sure we didn't lose anyone on the way! It was a lovely day and we only had a very small shower of rain. The celebration ended with a lady-piper marching everyone over to the front of the castle, and a mini-ceilidh on the Balmoral lawn!
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene with all your walkers on that lovely bridge. What a great way to spend an anniversary. Interesting narrative too.
July 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a great lineup of keen walkers. I'm sure you did a fabulous job as group leader and nice to have three helpers to make it safer.
July 26th, 2024  
Hazel ace
So very well done to all of you. I cannot imagine how you cover all those miles!
July 26th, 2024  
