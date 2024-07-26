Garbh All Falls Bridge

Yesterday was the 25th Anniversary of the 50+ Walking Group in Aberdeenshire. They had a day out at Balmoral to celebrate and coaches and cars came from all over to spend the day walking or doing activities such as sketching, tai chi or making willow-fish, in the grounds of the castle! My role, as a volunteer was to lead a walk around the Ballochbuie Forest, incorporating the Garbh Allt Falls (a favourite of Queen Victoria's) and the Honka Hut (25th Wedding Anniversary present to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip from the people of Finland). I had a big group to lead (25 people) - but I had 3 good helpers, to make sure we didn't lose anyone on the way! It was a lovely day and we only had a very small shower of rain. The celebration ended with a lady-piper marching everyone over to the front of the castle, and a mini-ceilidh on the Balmoral lawn!