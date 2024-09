A fun selfie!

I took this as we descended Aonach Mor, alongside the Allt Coire Guibhsachan, on Sunday. The water was so clear that I could see the detail of the stones underneath just perfectly. As I leaned over to take a picture of the stones through the water, I realised it could be a shadow selfie as well.



John was even tempted to get into the water at the bottom of the hill for a very quick dip! I was not at all tempted. He said it was very cold.