Happy as Larry!

So, here's one from the summit of Ben Nevis on Sunday. Ben Nevis and a blue sky! Great combination.



I went to visit Braemar Castle yesterday with my brother Steve and SiL Lindsay, and had supper at the Fife Arms. We're taking dad out for lunch in Banchory today. They leave tomorrow and my older brother arrives Sunday. It's all go!



Oh, and we're planning a Munro camping trip for middle of next week, if the weather holds. That will be interesting!