Happy as Larry! by jamibann
Happy as Larry!

So, here's one from the summit of Ben Nevis on Sunday. Ben Nevis and a blue sky! Great combination.

I went to visit Braemar Castle yesterday with my brother Steve and SiL Lindsay, and had supper at the Fife Arms. We're taking dad out for lunch in Banchory today. They leave tomorrow and my older brother arrives Sunday. It's all go!

Oh, and we're planning a Munro camping trip for middle of next week, if the weather holds. That will be interesting!
JackieR ace
Look at that glorious grin!!
September 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Look at you up there like a champion!
September 13th, 2024  
leggzy
Look at you...Issi the conqueror!
Fabulous shot & amazing achievement :-)
September 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You just had perfect weather for this. No wonder you are smiling such a big smile!
September 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well done what a great achievement
September 13th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Blue sky all around & the winners podium! Gold medal!
You look happy & triumphant Izzi, well done!
September 13th, 2024  
