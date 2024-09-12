Scotland's Highest Peak

I took this just as we came off the summit of The Ben, and started the descent via Lochan Meall an t-Suidhe. It reminded me of a Far Eastern scene of stupas on the hillside! However, it was just Scotland on a beautiful day.



There are lots of memorial cairns on the summit, as well as the ruins of an observatory which apparently was continuously staffed between 1883 and 1904! The data collected during this period is still important for understanding Scottish mountain weather, and you can view the Ben Nevis weather records at National Records Scotland. There is also an emergency shelter on the summit, but having looked inside, I can confirm that you would only ever want to use it in case of extreme emergency. Quite horrible and dirty inside! Better viewed from the outside with the door closed. For those wanting a pleasant bothy experience, there is the CIC hut, which can be booked, at the foot of the North Face. It is owned by the Scottish Mountaineering Club and used as a base to access some of the more challenging routes on Ben Nevis.