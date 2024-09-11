Sign up
Previous
Photo 3968
Morning Glory
This was taken on Sunday just after 7 am as we walked up the track towards the bottom of Ben Nevis. The cloud/mist was sitting over Fort William, but we quickly rose above it.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
3
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4175
photos
189
followers
118
following
1087% complete
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
8th September 2024 7:07am
Privacy
Public
Casablanca
ace
I always find it so special to be above the cloud line. Lovely shot
September 11th, 2024
Lesley
ace
So beautiful
September 11th, 2024
leggzy
Wow, stunning view & capture!
September 11th, 2024
