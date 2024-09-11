Previous
Morning Glory by jamibann
Morning Glory

This was taken on Sunday just after 7 am as we walked up the track towards the bottom of Ben Nevis. The cloud/mist was sitting over Fort William, but we quickly rose above it.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
I always find it so special to be above the cloud line. Lovely shot
September 11th, 2024  
Lesley ace
So beautiful
September 11th, 2024  
leggzy
Wow, stunning view & capture!
September 11th, 2024  
