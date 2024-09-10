Sign up
Previous
Photo 3967
Looking through the arête
I loved this view of the distant hills through the curve of the arête.
I'm going to be a Ben Nevis bore for a few days ... bear with me! ;-)
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
4
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4174
photos
189
followers
118
following
1086% complete
View this month »
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
julia
ace
Amazing layers..
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I think you are allowed to expound the delights of having finally conquered Scotland's highest peak! Beautiful photo
September 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of the wonderful layers and peaks. I doubt you will be able to bore me ;-)
September 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Bore away, you've done so well!
September 10th, 2024
