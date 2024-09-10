Previous
Looking through the arête by jamibann
Photo 3967

Looking through the arête

I loved this view of the distant hills through the curve of the arête.

I'm going to be a Ben Nevis bore for a few days ... bear with me! ;-)
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Amazing layers..
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I think you are allowed to expound the delights of having finally conquered Scotland's highest peak! Beautiful photo
September 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of the wonderful layers and peaks. I doubt you will be able to bore me ;-)
September 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Bore away, you've done so well!
September 10th, 2024  
