Finally, Ben Nevis and the CMD Arête

We finally got the perfect conditions. We set off walking at 0630 yesterday morning and were on top of Carn Mor Dearg by 0930. Everything was perfect. Here, John is standing on CMD summit and behind him is the arête and the North Face of 'The Ben'.



We 'popped up' on the summit of Ben Nevis, after negotiating the arête and the steep boulder field, just before 11, to be greeted by significant numbers of people who'd come up 'the tourist path'. As we sat and had coffee, they just kept on coming! An interesting experience, and a tale of two halves. We met only about 8-10 people on CMD and the arête.



By 2pm the cloud was coming in to shroud the summit, but we were well down by then.



What a way to do it. Fabulous. So worth waiting for!