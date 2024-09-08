The King and I ...

This was taken by official local photographer, Steven Rennie, who posted it on Instagram. It was sent to me by a friend, who spotted my face just on the right of the King's shoulder! Made me smile. Hope it will you too! I can also see that two people were caught taking photos ... NOT ALLOWED from the Private Enclosure after the King arrives. Naughty, naughty!



We had an amazing day at the Gathering, and were blessed with sunshine all day long. A fabulous day out.



Immediately afterwards we headed off to Fort William ... Ben Nevis is calling. There is a very small weather window, and so we must go!