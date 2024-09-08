Previous
The King and I ... by jamibann
The King and I ...

This was taken by official local photographer, Steven Rennie, who posted it on Instagram. It was sent to me by a friend, who spotted my face just on the right of the King's shoulder! Made me smile. Hope it will you too! I can also see that two people were caught taking photos ... NOT ALLOWED from the Private Enclosure after the King arrives. Naughty, naughty!

We had an amazing day at the Gathering, and were blessed with sunshine all day long. A fabulous day out.

Immediately afterwards we headed off to Fort William ... Ben Nevis is calling. There is a very small weather window, and so we must go!
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, they think they won't be spotted but.....
Cool to see you there. Good luck with Ben Nevis!
September 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
So close. I bet the chap taking the sneaky photo never thought he would be caught in the act
September 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely to see you… fabulous fun.
Enjoy Ben Nevis…
September 8th, 2024  
Karen ace
A memorable capture! Wishing you all the best for Ben Nevis.
September 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Well I suppose it’s almost rubbing shoulders with royalty & fun to be in shot. Good luck with Ben Nevis.
September 8th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous!
September 8th, 2024  
Helene ace
Bonjour! 😍😍
September 8th, 2024  
