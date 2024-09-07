Braemar

Brother Steve and SIL Lindsay arrived on Thursday evening from Cambridge. Last night we went to Braemar for dinner and to attend the Capercaillie concert at St. Margaret's. What a super concert, and a great version of Ae Fond Kiss, by the band's singer and founder Karen Matheson.



I took this photo on the bridge over the Clunie looking up to where dad's (former) house is. It was a beautiful evening, and it's set to be a beautiful day today for Gathering. We'll all be heading up there later this morning. Steve works as a Field Steward, and it's an annual 'pilgrimage' for him.