Previous
Braemar by jamibann
Photo 3964

Braemar

Brother Steve and SIL Lindsay arrived on Thursday evening from Cambridge. Last night we went to Braemar for dinner and to attend the Capercaillie concert at St. Margaret's. What a super concert, and a great version of Ae Fond Kiss, by the band's singer and founder Karen Matheson.

I took this photo on the bridge over the Clunie looking up to where dad's (former) house is. It was a beautiful evening, and it's set to be a beautiful day today for Gathering. We'll all be heading up there later this morning. Steve works as a Field Steward, and it's an annual 'pilgrimage' for him.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sounds brilliant fun, have a super time together!
September 7th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely- love the men’s trousers!
September 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful family photo, pity you are not on it too. Sounds as if you will be having a wonderful day, enjoy.
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise