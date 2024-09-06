Previous
Where's Wally? by jamibann
Where's Wally?

Camouflaged on the Forcan Ridge on Friday!
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

superb shot
September 6th, 2024  
Awesome!
September 6th, 2024  
Don't tell me you guys clambered up the ridge! What a stunning capture of these amazing shapes and textures, such gorgeous light too!
September 6th, 2024  
He's not wearing his red and white hat. Great shot. Saw the shadow first.
September 6th, 2024  
