Photo 3963
Where's Wally?
Camouflaged on the Forcan Ridge on Friday!
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
31st August 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mike
ace
superb shot
September 6th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Awesome!
September 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Don't tell me you guys clambered up the ridge! What a stunning capture of these amazing shapes and textures, such gorgeous light too!
September 6th, 2024
julia
ace
He's not wearing his red and white hat. Great shot. Saw the shadow first.
September 6th, 2024
