Colinton Tunnel

On Saturday we left Nairn mid morning and drove to Edinburgh to meet John's sisters and niece for dinner. We had a lovely Indian meal with them, and an early night!



On Sunday morning, John and I took an Uber up to Colinton Tunnel - a spot I'd wanted to go for many years, which is just a wee bit out of the centre of Edinburgh. It's a Victorian railway tunnel which has been transformed into a welcoming home for various murals, celebrating the industrial, social, artistic and literary history of Colinton's community. It didn't disappoint.



We then walked the 15km from there down to Leith where we met John's sisters and visited the Royal Yacht Britannia, where we also had afternoon tea. A worthwhile visit. In the late afternoon we went to the cinema at Ocean Terminal - something we do very rarely these days. We went to see Hugh Grant in 'Heretic'. I really disliked it. John really liked it. It seems to get very good reviews. Absolutely not for me, however. :-( Another nice meal afterwards and another early bed!