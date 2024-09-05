Loch Na Leitreach

On Friday, last week, after parking the car, and as we were readying ourselves for our hike up to A' Ghlas Beinn, a chap came over and asked us if we knew the area. We told him we'd been here just once before, but knew it a bit and had all the necessary maps. He wanted reassurance about hiking to the above loch. As it happens, it was close to where we were going, so we all walked together as far as this point where I took this photo with him striding off into the distance. He was delighted to have had company and the reassurance of walking with others.



His name was Darren, and he had come home from Perth, Australia, for a month's holiday. He wanted to walk up to this loch where he used to come as an 11-year old child, to fish with his dad. We had a good chat en route and we left him at this point - him heading down to the loch, us heading up to the summit.



When we got back to the car, the car park was empty, but we found a wee hand-written note under the windscreen wiper, with the words 'One 6 oz brown trout' written on it. Very touching. We were so happy that he'd caught a fish - it was a long way to walk! I bet he was delighted.