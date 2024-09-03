Glen Kingie

I think this must be one of the bleakest, most remote and desolate glens in Scotland. So few trees, and so few features on the landscape, other than boulders strewn around. This was the only tree, other than small seedlings that I saw all day (notwithstanding the forestry on the drive in).



Yesterday it was particularly bleak, as it was misty, rainy and strangely calm and warm. Yes, warm and muggy and that means midgie infested! Once we got moving and gained some height, we left them behind though.



Our walk was arduous as the ground was just so boggy and the slopes to our Munro were very steep. To reach the foot of it, we already had to climb to a bealach and drop down to cross a river before tackling the steep, wet slopes of Sgurr Mor. We opted not to add on a smaller hill alongside, contenting ourselves with a circular route of 25km - quite sufficient when the ground is so sodden - I'm sure every step in those conditions equals two in drier conditions! Every step up that slope I was chanting, in my mind, adjectives to describe the boggy, soggy, relentless, pathless walk up! But, we made it, feeling very happy that we left Ben Nevis and its neighbouring ridge (the CMD arete) for another day - not enough visibility for that, and our highest hill deserves better!



The drive into the parking area was also long and tortuous, as it is passing place only and quite a roller coaster drive for about 12 miles alongside Loch Arkaig. On the way back, we picked up a young French student, Rose from Paris, who was hitching for a lift. We drove her to the train station in Fort William. By then it was pouring with rain and we felt sorry for her. She was lovely and we had a great chat with her about her adventures in Scotland (with a very heavy backpack) and we were able to tell her about our time living in Paris too.



Heading for home this morning. Another 6 in the bag, which we're very happy about. 253 accomplished and only 29 to go now. Compleation is starting to feel real, although we're not planning that before next year. And that isn't a spelling error - for some unknown (to me) reason, it's how the termination of climbing/walking our 282 Munros is spelled.



And, yes, I carried my camera today - although I only took 3 pictures! ;-)



