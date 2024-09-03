Previous
Glen Kingie by jamibann
Glen Kingie

I think this must be one of the bleakest, most remote and desolate glens in Scotland. So few trees, and so few features on the landscape, other than boulders strewn around. This was the only tree, other than small seedlings that I saw all day (notwithstanding the forestry on the drive in).

Yesterday it was particularly bleak, as it was misty, rainy and strangely calm and warm. Yes, warm and muggy and that means midgie infested! Once we got moving and gained some height, we left them behind though.

Our walk was arduous as the ground was just so boggy and the slopes to our Munro were very steep. To reach the foot of it, we already had to climb to a bealach and drop down to cross a river before tackling the steep, wet slopes of Sgurr Mor. We opted not to add on a smaller hill alongside, contenting ourselves with a circular route of 25km - quite sufficient when the ground is so sodden - I'm sure every step in those conditions equals two in drier conditions! Every step up that slope I was chanting, in my mind, adjectives to describe the boggy, soggy, relentless, pathless walk up! But, we made it, feeling very happy that we left Ben Nevis and its neighbouring ridge (the CMD arete) for another day - not enough visibility for that, and our highest hill deserves better!

The drive into the parking area was also long and tortuous, as it is passing place only and quite a roller coaster drive for about 12 miles alongside Loch Arkaig. On the way back, we picked up a young French student, Rose from Paris, who was hitching for a lift. We drove her to the train station in Fort William. By then it was pouring with rain and we felt sorry for her. She was lovely and we had a great chat with her about her adventures in Scotland (with a very heavy backpack) and we were able to tell her about our time living in Paris too.

Heading for home this morning. Another 6 in the bag, which we're very happy about. 253 accomplished and only 29 to go now. Compleation is starting to feel real, although we're not planning that before next year. And that isn't a spelling error - for some unknown (to me) reason, it's how the termination of climbing/walking our 282 Munros is spelled.

And, yes, I carried my camera today - although I only took 3 pictures! ;-)

3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1084% complete

Diana ace
Still an amazing capture of this bleak and desolate place. Your narratives are always a pleasure to read. I just prefer them when it is easy going for you, as I hate the thought of the elements you have to face sometimes.

Congrats on bagging another 6 Munros under these conditions :-)
September 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
10/10 for endurance! I remember some very wet grey hikes like that.....I agree, every step is worth double! Lovely memory shot of the bleakness. Only 29 to go......it's coming!
September 3rd, 2024  
julia ace
Lovely atmospheric shot, but your narration doesn't make it sound very inviting.. Big ups for you both..
September 3rd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow.... lovely picture actually! It's good you have a record of these bleak days, though unlikely to forget them. Speaking to sister Kate last night (Glenelg) and they have had MORE than double their average rainfall in the last month, so your recent treks will be in similar places.
Lovely sunny morning here so hope that continues and you can enjoy rest and recovery!
September 3rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
September 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Let's hope some selfish git doesn't chop it down!!

A fabulous landscape Issi. Favved
September 3rd, 2024  
