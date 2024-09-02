Aonach Beag

Yesterday's walk - Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor. It was very windy, so we didn't attempt Ben Nevis, although we got great intermittent views across to it from where we were walking. Good decision though, it was very windy and John's rucksack blew off the hill when we were having lunch in a 'sheltered' spot - I managed to catch it before it disappeared down the slopes of Aonach Mor, never to be seen again! Fortunately the car keys were in my rucksack, so it wouldn't have been too big a disaster!



I was annoyed however that I went out without my camera. John told me to leave it behind as it would be 'survival' out there and no use bringing the camera. He wasn't wrong, BUT, there were many sheltered moments (like the one above) where I could have used my camera and not the phone. Lesson learned. Never listen to a 'non-photographer', especially when he's your husband!



We met one other person on the hill. Myles from the Lake District.