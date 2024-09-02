Previous
Aonach Beag by jamibann
Photo 3959

Aonach Beag

Yesterday's walk - Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor. It was very windy, so we didn't attempt Ben Nevis, although we got great intermittent views across to it from where we were walking. Good decision though, it was very windy and John's rucksack blew off the hill when we were having lunch in a 'sheltered' spot - I managed to catch it before it disappeared down the slopes of Aonach Mor, never to be seen again! Fortunately the car keys were in my rucksack, so it wouldn't have been too big a disaster!

I was annoyed however that I went out without my camera. John told me to leave it behind as it would be 'survival' out there and no use bringing the camera. He wasn't wrong, BUT, there were many sheltered moments (like the one above) where I could have used my camera and not the phone. Lesson learned. Never listen to a 'non-photographer', especially when he's your husband!

We met one other person on the hill. Myles from the Lake District.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1084% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great shot, with the massive cloud. Love your narrative!
September 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
September 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lucky you caught his rucksack… so wonderful to read your narrative, made me giggle…
September 2nd, 2024  
Simply Amanda
So dramatic!! Love it!
September 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - I love your narrative. Such conditions, such stunningly rugged, barren countryside, such a triumph for you against the elements. Love this image too!
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise