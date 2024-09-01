Finally!

A fabulous day on the hills. We have been waiting for good weather, especially to get this cheeky ridge - the Forcan Ridge - done. Mission accomplished, and we loved the ridge. Not too scary, but concentration required, especially on the shady side of the hill where rocks were a bit slippy. This was taken (by John) on the adjacent Munro, looking back over to the Forcan Ridge, and The Saddle.



We met 'lots' of lovely folks on the hill - all doing the same thing and many at roughly the same stage of Munro bagging as we are. One chap, Garry, a former Mountain leader with the RAF has reached No. 249, but his knees are creaking and so he took the detour route around the ridge as he said his knees weren't up to it.



We're now at 250 and heading out today again from Spean Bridge. Back in our wee lodge again (same one) for two nights. Wanting to get Ben Nevis done, but weather is not necessarily with us (again), so we'll see. Windy today, so heading for two other less exposed Munros, so we'll see how we go.



