A' Ghlas Beinn - No. 248

Finally, a day of walking without the waterproofs! We still only met 4 people on the hill, although there were more cars in the car park, so I guess they were out there, even though not on our hill.



I had stopped to photograph a hill loch and when I set off again, I spotted this image of John walking up the lovely clear path towards the summit. His blue top is good for photos!



Weather excellent for today, but deteriorating again for Sunday and Monday.