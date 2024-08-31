Previous
A' Ghlas Beinn - No. 248 by jamibann
A' Ghlas Beinn - No. 248

Finally, a day of walking without the waterproofs! We still only met 4 people on the hill, although there were more cars in the car park, so I guess they were out there, even though not on our hill.

I had stopped to photograph a hill loch and when I set off again, I spotted this image of John walking up the lovely clear path towards the summit. His blue top is good for photos!

Weather excellent for today, but deteriorating again for Sunday and Monday.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

leggzy
It looks so rugged! Glad that the weather has improved for today
August 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this rugged scene with John on the path. You seem to be pretty far away from him, but I imagine you caught up fast.

Congrat on another one bagged and good luck today in hopefully lovely weather.
August 31st, 2024  
*lynn ace
Your hiking and pictures amaze me!
August 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Hoorays and hallelujahs for a dry day 🥳🥳 Nice shot. That blue top is great!
August 31st, 2024  
