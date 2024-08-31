Sign up
Previous
Photo 3957
A' Ghlas Beinn - No. 248
Finally, a day of walking without the waterproofs! We still only met 4 people on the hill, although there were more cars in the car park, so I guess they were out there, even though not on our hill.
I had stopped to photograph a hill loch and when I set off again, I spotted this image of John walking up the lovely clear path towards the summit. His blue top is good for photos!
Weather excellent for today, but deteriorating again for Sunday and Monday.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
4
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4164
photos
191
followers
118
following
1084% complete
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
leggzy
It looks so rugged! Glad that the weather has improved for today
August 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this rugged scene with John on the path. You seem to be pretty far away from him, but I imagine you caught up fast.
Congrat on another one bagged and good luck today in hopefully lovely weather.
August 31st, 2024
*lynn
ace
Your hiking and pictures amaze me!
August 31st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Hoorays and hallelujahs for a dry day 🥳🥳 Nice shot. That blue top is great!
August 31st, 2024
