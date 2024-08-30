Packhorse Bridge at Carrbridge

We stopped for a coffee in Carrbridge yesterday on our drive through to Kintail. I love the Packhorse Bridge there - and took a snap with my iPhone, as I'd left my camera in the car.



It was apparently built in 1717 to allow funeral processions to reach Duthil Church by crossing the river Dulnain.



In Kintail now and getting ready to walk ... guess what ... it's pretty grey and wet looking out there!