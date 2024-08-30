Sign up
Previous
Photo 3956
Packhorse Bridge at Carrbridge
We stopped for a coffee in Carrbridge yesterday on our drive through to Kintail. I love the Packhorse Bridge there - and took a snap with my iPhone, as I'd left my camera in the car.
It was apparently built in 1717 to allow funeral processions to reach Duthil Church by crossing the river Dulnain.
In Kintail now and getting ready to walk ... guess what ... it's pretty grey and wet looking out there!
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th August 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Looks like it an actual walking bridge, how amazing and a lovely shot.
August 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
It's like half a hobbit hole! Beautiful arch and I love your framing.
August 30th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely composition, beautiful arch. I don't think I'd like to walk over it, looks a tad steep over on the right side
August 30th, 2024
