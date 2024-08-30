Previous
Packhorse Bridge at Carrbridge
Packhorse Bridge at Carrbridge

We stopped for a coffee in Carrbridge yesterday on our drive through to Kintail. I love the Packhorse Bridge there - and took a snap with my iPhone, as I'd left my camera in the car.

It was apparently built in 1717 to allow funeral processions to reach Duthil Church by crossing the river Dulnain.

In Kintail now and getting ready to walk ... guess what ... it's pretty grey and wet looking out there!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Wylie ace
Looks like it an actual walking bridge, how amazing and a lovely shot.
August 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
It's like half a hobbit hole! Beautiful arch and I love your framing.
August 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely composition, beautiful arch. I don't think I'd like to walk over it, looks a tad steep over on the right side
August 30th, 2024  
