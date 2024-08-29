Sign up
Photo 3955
Abstract Mackerel
Whilst I was golfing, he was fishing. Very disappointing for him - only 3 fish! Quite successful for me - I finally played to my handicap. First time this year!
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
6
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
Casablanca
ace
Cool macro, colours and shapes are fun. Congrats on the golf!
August 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done on your successful golf round Issi, that is always a thrill! Great abstract with wonderful tones.
August 29th, 2024
julia
ace
Gorgeous colours.. I would say that's successful fishing as well ..makes a great abstract.
August 29th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Wish I could say the same about my golf. I would have been better going fishing LOL
August 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well done you and hubby too. Three fish isn't bad.
August 29th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely abstract.
August 29th, 2024
