Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3954
Find Light in Beautiful Things
This morning we learned of the death of a good friend's father. I thought this was a lovely card to send to our friend - a little different from the traditional 'condolences' cards. RIP Jimmy.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4161
photos
190
followers
118
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th August 2024 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Naw.. I learnt of a friend's Dad's passing today as well.. Sympathy to all.. lovely card..
August 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
We are always looking for something like this - incorporating beautiful photography and meaningful words!
August 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close