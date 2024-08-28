Previous
Find Light in Beautiful Things by jamibann
Find Light in Beautiful Things

This morning we learned of the death of a good friend's father. I thought this was a lovely card to send to our friend - a little different from the traditional 'condolences' cards. RIP Jimmy.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Naw.. I learnt of a friend's Dad's passing today as well.. Sympathy to all.. lovely card..
August 28th, 2024  
We are always looking for something like this - incorporating beautiful photography and meaningful words!
August 28th, 2024  
Lovely
August 28th, 2024  
