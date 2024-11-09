The Mill of Auchendryne, Braemar

Dorothy @illinilass posted a series of old postcards on 7 November. The middle one, believe it or not, was the old mill in Braemar which my father bought in 1983 and gradually turned into a dwelling house which he and mum lived in for many happy years from 1986 when they were able to move in. We just sold it 3 years ago when dad had to go into a home. I was going to post a current photo for Dorothy, but then I found this press cutting from 1989 featuring the mill and the work that dad did - pretty much single handedly. He kept a note of his personal man hours - 1983 (when he was still working full time as a police inspector) he recorded 1062 man hours. His biggest year was 1989 when he recorded 1092 hours. The last noted man hours was in 1999 where he recorded a mere 239. He must have felt the house was finished by then as there are no more entries! The back image is from the angle in Dorothy's postcard, and the other image is from the road side of the house, with dad in the foreground. Small world, indeed. Thank you 365 and thank you Dorothy!