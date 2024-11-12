Sign up
Previous
Photo 4030
The Ups and Downs of Life
These two kept an eye on us as we walked past them yesterday heading for our 2 Munros near Dalmally. I was amused by the down-turned horns - they made the coo look sad and a little angry, I thought! But still cute!
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Babs
Ha ha brilliant shot and title.
November 12th, 2024
