Previous
Photo 4029
Shadows on the Hill
As we were walking off the hill on Friday, I caught a glimpse of our five shadows. Quite cute, I thought!
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
8th November 2024 2:05pm
