The location of the osprey nest

I took this when I was bored and waiting for action, but thought it was interesting if only to document the location of the ospreys. You can see the nest at the very top of the larch tree, and you can also just about make out a white head sitting in the nest. You can see the river Dee towards the bottom of the image on the right hand side. What you can't see is the main road which runs parallel to the river. I am on the hillside behind the road, and as high as I can be, to get myself level with the nest, whilst not being too far away, and maintaining that vital gap through the trees. When the weather improves, and lockdown relaxes a bit more, I plan to go for a wander down by the river to see if I can find a better spot for viewing either bird when they're not at the nest.