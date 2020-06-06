Previous
The location of the osprey nest by jamibann
The location of the osprey nest

I took this when I was bored and waiting for action, but thought it was interesting if only to document the location of the ospreys. You can see the nest at the very top of the larch tree, and you can also just about make out a white head sitting in the nest. You can see the river Dee towards the bottom of the image on the right hand side. What you can't see is the main road which runs parallel to the river. I am on the hillside behind the road, and as high as I can be, to get myself level with the nest, whilst not being too far away, and maintaining that vital gap through the trees. When the weather improves, and lockdown relaxes a bit more, I plan to go for a wander down by the river to see if I can find a better spot for viewing either bird when they're not at the nest.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful photo & info...I can see the nest & how wonderful you found this spot for your shots...
June 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes, love this as you know I photograph the koalas in some amazing spots, so seeing this perspective is fabulous
June 6th, 2020  
Monique ace
Wow, quite a distance...looking forward to your next shots of this nest, appreciate them even better now I know what it’s location is !
June 6th, 2020  
