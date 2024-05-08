Previous
Remote with a capital R by jamibann
Yesterday's destination. We had a somewhat difficult cycle in (13 km, 400m of elevation, a lot of pushing), so that tested our resolve first thing in the morning. We made it to destination though (and back again), and walked the two planned munros. This is taken standing on top of Lurg Mhor looking over to Bidein a' Choire Sheasgaich, our second munro of the day. Standing here, we could see nothing but hills, and as it was relatively clear, we could see all the way over to the Skye Cuillins. It was great to look all around and realise that we have now been to the top of 75% of the highest hills in Scotland. 208/282 now.

My glass of red tasted so good last night. :-)

ace
Brian ace
Beautiful.Thanks for sharing your adventure
May 8th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks very remote and barren.. It is quite an adventure fir you .. hoping to be a real achievement when you 'knock all the buggers off'.. In the words if Sir Ed Hillary..
May 8th, 2024  
