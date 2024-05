Ballater Golf Week

I was on duty yesterday morning (and again this morning) selling raffle tickets during Ballater Golf Week. The weather has been fabulous all week for our visitors, and this is the view from the clubhouse over the 18th green. In the background you can see the Coyles of Muick. Lochnagar is not visible as there's still a bit of morning haze out there, but it's tucked in behind the Coyles. Taken with my phone as I wasn't armed with camera.