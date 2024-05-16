Previous
Well To Know When You Are Well Off by jamibann
Well To Know When You Are Well Off

The Estate of Glen Tanar was formed in 1865 when Sir William Cunliffe Brooks (Merchant Banker and MP) bought the land from the Marquis of Huntly. He made many changes to the glen, building houses and bridges and landscaping gardens. He seems to have been a little eccentric, as he also installed many carved stones with references to his name or celebrating the virtues of drinking water rather than alcohol! This was one of seven wells with inscriptions that we came across on the estate on our Monday walk.

The estate was bought by the Coats family in 1905, and the present owners, Michael and Claire Bruce are the fourth generation of that family to own and look after the estate.
haskar ace
Oh, I love finds like this. So much history locked in this stone and what a beautiful setting.
May 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Haskar wrote, such a wonderful find and capture. Your narratives are always so interesting too.
May 16th, 2024  
