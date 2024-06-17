Previous
Gulvain - Thursday 13th June by jamibann
Photo 3882

Gulvain - Thursday 13th June

Now that we're home, I'm going to post a few shots from the past week. This one was taken on Thursday at the summit of Gulvain in Glenfinnan.

Not the most interesting of hills - a long grassy pull up a never-ending steep slope with little to distract. When we got to the 'top', it wasn't the summit, and there was at least another kilometre to go along (sorry, up and down) a grassy plateau. And then it was back the way we came, and a never-ending grassy descent where we were desperate for a step or two on a flat surface to relieve the pressure on the knees. However, the views from the summit were amazing and the summit cairn was a beauty!
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1063% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Wow! What a view!
June 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Theat sounds like a real tough one and my knees sure would have given in.

I take my hat off to you and John for soldiering on in these difficult conditions. At least you get rewarded with the most stunning views and shots. I like this unusual pile of rocks and wonder how they got there ;-)
June 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Knees and hills and ageing are such a tough combo! Nice shot, you two are doing well
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise