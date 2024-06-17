Gulvain - Thursday 13th June

Now that we're home, I'm going to post a few shots from the past week. This one was taken on Thursday at the summit of Gulvain in Glenfinnan.



Not the most interesting of hills - a long grassy pull up a never-ending steep slope with little to distract. When we got to the 'top', it wasn't the summit, and there was at least another kilometre to go along (sorry, up and down) a grassy plateau. And then it was back the way we came, and a never-ending grassy descent where we were desperate for a step or two on a flat surface to relieve the pressure on the knees. However, the views from the summit were amazing and the summit cairn was a beauty!