Previous
Photo 3883
Deer on Luinne Bheinn
I loved the way these two deer were just casually poking their heads above the parapet to see what the two mad human walkers were up to! Taken in Knoydart on Wednesday of last week.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
6
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful scene and capture, they seem to have been waiting for you. I love the beautiful foreground textures.
June 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
They have got their eyes on on you
June 18th, 2024
Brian
ace
Idyllic
June 18th, 2024
haskar
ace
Amazing scene.
June 18th, 2024
julia
ace
Wow what a rugged landscape.. You would have to watch your footing.
June 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I'm amazed you have wherewithal to climb,AND take a photo!! Gorgeous landscape
June 18th, 2024
