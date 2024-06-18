Previous
Deer on Luinne Bheinn by jamibann
Deer on Luinne Bheinn

I loved the way these two deer were just casually poking their heads above the parapet to see what the two mad human walkers were up to! Taken in Knoydart on Wednesday of last week.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful scene and capture, they seem to have been waiting for you. I love the beautiful foreground textures.
June 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
They have got their eyes on on you
June 18th, 2024  
Brian ace
Idyllic
June 18th, 2024  
haskar ace
Amazing scene.
June 18th, 2024  
julia ace
Wow what a rugged landscape.. You would have to watch your footing.
June 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
I'm amazed you have wherewithal to climb,AND take a photo!! Gorgeous landscape
June 18th, 2024  
