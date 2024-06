Lord Brocket's Memorial, Knoydart

This was the scene as we walked towards the Gleann Dubh Lochain on Monday last week when we were out for a 'stroll' in the rain.



Although the monument is quite beautiful from many angles, it was erected to the glory of Lord Brocket, a very unpopular landlord of the Knoydart Estate in the 1930-50s. He was a noted nazi sympathiser.