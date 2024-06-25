Sign up
Previous
Photo 3890
Man at Work
On Thursday we had a garden day, pressure cleaning all the patio area (and there's a fair bit of it). Then we de-mossed and weeded between the slabs and now John is re-cementing gaps in the pointing. A big job, to be done bit by bit!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd June 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andy Oz
ace
Urgh, hate that job, and you've reminded me it needs doing. 😩
Great photo though, love the way you're down at his level
June 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely sunny day too, always rewarding when it’s done.
June 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
A great shot of John at work, that sure is a huge job and not in a comfortable position either. Looking forward to seeing the end result :-)
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
You've had a busy day
June 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
A job I need to get done........too hot though! Nice low level shot
June 25th, 2024
julia
ace
Sounds better to be out climbing you hills..
June 25th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I really need my slabs deweeded, must get on to it one day
June 25th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
A big job well done.
You will both be very well rewarded when all is finished.
June 25th, 2024
