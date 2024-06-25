Previous
Man at Work by jamibann
Man at Work

On Thursday we had a garden day, pressure cleaning all the patio area (and there's a fair bit of it). Then we de-mossed and weeded between the slabs and now John is re-cementing gaps in the pointing. A big job, to be done bit by bit!

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Andy Oz ace
Urgh, hate that job, and you've reminded me it needs doing. 😩
Great photo though, love the way you're down at his level
June 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely sunny day too, always rewarding when it’s done.
June 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
A great shot of John at work, that sure is a huge job and not in a comfortable position either. Looking forward to seeing the end result :-)
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
You've had a busy day
June 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
A job I need to get done........too hot though! Nice low level shot
June 25th, 2024  
julia ace
Sounds better to be out climbing you hills..
June 25th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I really need my slabs deweeded, must get on to it one day
June 25th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
A big job well done.
You will both be very well rewarded when all is finished.
June 25th, 2024  
