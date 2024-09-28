Previous
Good Night Loch Arkaig by jamibann
Good Night Loch Arkaig

This was taken on Friday evening of last week on our final night's camp on the shores of Loch Arkaig. I doubt I'll ever be back up there, but you never know. It was a lovely trip - and we now only have 18 Munros to do.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Suzanne ace
Congratulations!
September 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Tantalisingly close to finishing, how thrilling! Lovely tent glow and hopefully too late in the season for the midgies!
September 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and scene, I love the tent and lovely light as a contrast to the moody blues. Next year this time you will have them all, what's next Issi?
September 28th, 2024  
Nick ace
Looks cosy and a beautiful place to camp.
September 28th, 2024  
