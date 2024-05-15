Sign up
Previous
Photo 3849
Sliding Doors
On Monday's walk we made a slight detour to see an old farm barn. What a shame to see it in a state of decay. It must have been a beautiful building in its day and the granite walls were still quite intact. We all loved the hanging doors.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
4
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
13th May 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
haskar
ace
Beautiful textures. Maybe someone else will save it.
May 15th, 2024
julia
ace
These doors remind me of some I use to have access to.. make a great back drop for portraits..
May 15th, 2024
Christina
ace
Wonderful textures and tones
May 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Needs a little TLC
May 15th, 2024
