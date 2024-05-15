Previous
Sliding Doors by jamibann
Sliding Doors

On Monday's walk we made a slight detour to see an old farm barn. What a shame to see it in a state of decay. It must have been a beautiful building in its day and the granite walls were still quite intact. We all loved the hanging doors.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1054% complete

haskar ace
Beautiful textures. Maybe someone else will save it.
May 15th, 2024  
julia ace
These doors remind me of some I use to have access to.. make a great back drop for portraits..
May 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful textures and tones
May 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Needs a little TLC
May 15th, 2024  
