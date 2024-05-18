Sharing the River

Last week was Ballater's Golf Week when about 80 visitors come to the village for a week of golf and competitions. So, I've been selling raffle tickets and was 'manning' the 'shot across the river' competition (with others) on the final day. This is done for fun, and the winner gets to choose a charity to donate the winnings to. It costs £1 for two recycled, numbered balls which they hit (about 90 yards) across the river to a pin which is temporarily placed in a field on the far bank. The players look forward to this bit of fun and it raises about £300 for charity. However yesterday we encountered a slight extra challenge as a fisherman decided to fish right in front of our pin. Fortunately after about 30 minutes, he moved off. I think he eventually understood our wild gesticulations and worked out why there was a yellow flag behind him!



We did have authorisation from the Estate, as we do every year, but I guess the information never filtered down.