Monday's Bike Hike

We had a fabulous, although misty and slightly wet day on Maoile Llunndaidh. 11 km in the hills, with a 23 km cycle in and out. Great fun, even if I do now have a sore rear end (we only have front suspension). It's been a while since I cycled on rough mountain tracks. What you see in the photo is the very smooth bit - we were just setting out on the track back to the car.