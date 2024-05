Dry morning, wet afternoon!

The walk we guided yesterday around Heartbreak Ridge was dry and warm in the morning, but we got caught in a very heavy rain shower just as we stopped for lunch! Variety is the spice of life. Everyone was happy though and we all had a lovely walk.



Today's forecast is not good. We are evaluating an alternative route for today's walk over Morven. People are always disappointed if the route is changed, but we have to be sensible. Another hour or so before decision time!