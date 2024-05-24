Previous
Yesterday's Rainy Day Walk by jamibann
Yesterday's Rainy Day Walk

Well, we had to modify our walk yesterday as the weather was not playing game. A good time was had by all however! Sheena wanted a photo of all the colourful waterproof rucksack covers!

Last day of the walking festival today, but no involvement for me. So, that's it for another year. Golf for me today instead, and then it's a peaceful weekend ahead.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JackieR ace
That's my usual view out on a walk, everyone in front of me! What an array of colours
May 24th, 2024  
haskar ace
Cool shot. Colorful covers bring so much life on this gloomy day.
May 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
At least you can find each other on that dull day!
May 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
A rainbow of backpacks on a grey day.
May 24th, 2024  
