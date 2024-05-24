Sign up
Photo 3858
Yesterday's Rainy Day Walk
Well, we had to modify our walk yesterday as the weather was not playing game. A good time was had by all however! Sheena wanted a photo of all the colourful waterproof rucksack covers!
Last day of the walking festival today, but no involvement for me. So, that's it for another year. Golf for me today instead, and then it's a peaceful weekend ahead.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4065
photos
192
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
23rd May 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
That's my usual view out on a walk, everyone in front of me! What an array of colours
May 24th, 2024
haskar
ace
Cool shot. Colorful covers bring so much life on this gloomy day.
May 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
At least you can find each other on that dull day!
May 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
A rainbow of backpacks on a grey day.
May 24th, 2024
