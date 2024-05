Crossing the River Allt a' Chaonais

We didn't actually have to use this 'bridge' to cross the river yesterday, as it was low enough to cross on foot, but we couldn't resist trying it out. Great fun. I've never seen these before. I guess they're very useful when the river is in spate.



Two Munros successfully bagged in the Glen Carron area. A single on the agenda for today, with a long, fairly hilly, cycle in. Haven't been on my mountain bike for a long time, so we'll see how that goes!