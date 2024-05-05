Murcar Links Golf Course

Finally, a sunny day on Friday for my round of golf with friends Shirley and Lesley.



I was introduced to Shirley (left) by a mutual friend in 1986 and I met Lesley at her sister's wedding, the same year. I then introduced Shirley and Lesley to each other! The rest, as they say, is history. Friends for a long time now.



We used to play an annual round of golf, just the three of us, but now we have all retired and so we treat ourselves to 3 annual rounds of golf, with our better halves as well! On Friday it was Shirley's turn to host at her home club, Murcar. Shirley is Lady Captain this year, and John's grandfather was Mens' captain at this golf club many years ago, and so it was nice to be there and get to play the course in decent conditions.



Posting early as we're away at the crack of dawn tomorrow - a few more Munros planned.