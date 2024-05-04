Previous
Reunited and it feels so good!
Reunited and it feels so good!

My two Hestra gloves and I are together again. For those of you who didn't follow the story, I lost one of these gloves in (and I quote) 'deep and wild inaccessible country above the upper part of Loch Mullardoch'. I took the chance of posting a photo and message on a FB group called 'I am Bagging the Munros', in the hope that a) someone relevant would see the post and that b) they would be in the rough area of where I lost my glove. 2 days later - a lady called Niki sent me a PM, with a photo, to say she'd found my glove. She posted it back to me. We are reunited again. :-) I don't actually know who was more excited, Niki or me!!! I wouldn't have given it more than a 1% chance of getting that glove back, but thought I had nothing to lose by trying! So glad I did.
Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
You are so lucky they have been reunited and pleased there are honest people around who take the trouble to let you know they had found it.
May 4th, 2024  
So nice to read this. Makes me happy to see you have your glove back, and that outdoor people care for each other and going that extra mile.
May 4th, 2024  
What a great ending to your story. Who would have ever thought your glove would be found and returned to you?
May 4th, 2024  
You are so lucky, they look like a wonderful pair of gloves.
May 4th, 2024  
