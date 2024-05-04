Reunited and it feels so good!

My two Hestra gloves and I are together again. For those of you who didn't follow the story, I lost one of these gloves in (and I quote) 'deep and wild inaccessible country above the upper part of Loch Mullardoch'. I took the chance of posting a photo and message on a FB group called 'I am Bagging the Munros', in the hope that a) someone relevant would see the post and that b) they would be in the rough area of where I lost my glove. 2 days later - a lady called Niki sent me a PM, with a photo, to say she'd found my glove. She posted it back to me. We are reunited again. :-) I don't actually know who was more excited, Niki or me!!! I wouldn't have given it more than a 1% chance of getting that glove back, but thought I had nothing to lose by trying! So glad I did.