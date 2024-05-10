Previous
Scottish Water by jamibann
Scottish Water have been installing Top Up Taps all over Scotland, with a view to getting people to buy less bottled water, and ultimately reduce the number of plastic bottles being used. The COO of SW is a friend of John's from University and he came to 'open' Ballater's Top Up Tap last week. Whilst he was here he gave us a SW bottle which of course we took with us when away walking. Given that there were no Top Up Taps where we were, we topped it up direct from the stream and took this picture for Pete. :-)
Diana ace
A fabulous close up with wonderful detail. Such a great idea and way to reduce the number of plastic bottles.

I have always had a filter system for water at home and refuse to buy plastic bottles.
May 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great story and story telling image. A great initiative
May 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Great idea to try to reduce the purchase of plastic bottles. Cool image.
May 10th, 2024  
