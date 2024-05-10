Scottish Water

Scottish Water have been installing Top Up Taps all over Scotland, with a view to getting people to buy less bottled water, and ultimately reduce the number of plastic bottles being used. The COO of SW is a friend of John's from University and he came to 'open' Ballater's Top Up Tap last week. Whilst he was here he gave us a SW bottle which of course we took with us when away walking. Given that there were no Top Up Taps where we were, we topped it up direct from the stream and took this picture for Pete. :-)