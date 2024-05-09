Previous
The Road Home by jamibann
John is a little more cautious on the descents than I am, probably because of his track record of broken bones over the past 2 years! However, his caution gave me a good opportunity to stop and get a photo of him coming down one of the hills on the way back to Attadale Gardens, our start and end point. That slope was difficult to ascend on the way out, but some parts were also very tricky to descend - due to the very sandy/rocky base. It would have been awfully easy to come off, especially as neither of us are experienced mountain bikers.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
JackieR
He looks so tiny, and vulnerable, in this huge, expansive landscape
May 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Yes, I think he was feeling a bit vulnerable!
May 9th, 2024  
Diana
Another stunning capture and scene, such wonderful hills with great textures and tones. I am so happy to see a path although it does not sound like an easy one.
May 9th, 2024  
Wylie
great that you did, this really shows the terrain. (Wylie 2 is the opposite, leaves me in his dust!)
May 9th, 2024  
Christina
Fabulous experience. My husband would leave me in his dust, I am much more cautious!
May 9th, 2024  
Casablanca
I would be cautious too! You never what bits of loose shale you may meet at the wrong corner! nice wide shot of him working away there
May 9th, 2024  
