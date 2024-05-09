The Road Home

John is a little more cautious on the descents than I am, probably because of his track record of broken bones over the past 2 years! However, his caution gave me a good opportunity to stop and get a photo of him coming down one of the hills on the way back to Attadale Gardens, our start and end point. That slope was difficult to ascend on the way out, but some parts were also very tricky to descend - due to the very sandy/rocky base. It would have been awfully easy to come off, especially as neither of us are experienced mountain bikers.